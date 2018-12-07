Facebook has released their 2018 Year in Review that highlights the top ways people around the world connected with their communities on the social network. Photo: (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FILE)

DURBAN – Facebook has released their 2018 Year in Review that highlights the top ways people around the world connected with their communities on the social network. Facebook highlighted issues that mattered to people in 2018. The social network focused on three issues in particular. These issues include International Women's Day, March for Our Live and Civic Engagement.

According to Facebook, these issues are the ones that people made their voice heard about.

The Year in Review also included events that brought communities together in celebration of cultural moments across the world.

The events were the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the 2018 Fifa World Cup which saw France claim victory and The Super Bowl 52.

Facebook was also used in 2018 to honour prominent figures who have had a significant impact around the world.

The figures include Nelson Mandela who would have celebrated his 100th birthday in 2018 as well as iconic and inspirational people like Aretha Franklin and Avicii to scientific visionaries like Stephen Hawking.

Facebook users can also check out their personalised year in review that will be available from the 10th of December.

The video is aimed at highlighting the special moments from a person's life from 2018 that they have shared or been tagged in.

The moments that will be included in the Year in Review video are determined by gathering a list of the top keywords by volume mentioned in a single day on Facebook between January 1 and November 11 2018.

Follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE