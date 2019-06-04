Useful & Beautiful and Women in Tech ZA has announced the final speaker line-up for the inaugural Women in Tech & Digital Conference. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Useful & Beautiful and Women in Tech ZA has announced the final speaker line-up for the inaugural Women in Tech & Digital Conference. The conference will be held on 12 June at the Belmont Square Conference Centre in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

The event, unusually, features an all-female speaker lineup. Below is a list of people that will be speaking at the event:

Mel Jones: MC and hostess

Anna Collard: Popcorn Training, a KnowBe4 company, founder and MD of female entrepreneurship in cyber security

Aisha Pandor: SweepSouth co-founder and Chief Executive

Birgitta Cederstrom: VP Commercial Brand and Demand MEA

MD B Incorporate Frost & Sullivan: Demystifying AI, Machine Learning and other Tech Buzzwords

Barbara Mallinson: Obami founder and Chief Executive

Jacqui Mackway-Wilson: Go Social SA founder -

Lorraine Steyn: KRS founder and Chief Executive

Lynette Hundermark: U&B co-founder and CPO

The event also features two panel discussions. The first, to be chaired by Cathryn Reece, product owner at Property24, will cover wellness including sleep (and getting enough of it), stress, health/fitness, parenting and health trends/work wellness with sleep scientist Dr Dale Rae of the Sports Science Institute, LivFit founder Olivia du Plessis, and Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.

The second will be chaired by Samantha Perry - Women in Tech ZA co-founder - and delve into technology in action, particularly AI, Blockchain and Machine Learning, with Celina Lee (Co-Founder & Chief Executive at Zindi Africa), Debra Roodt (CCO, Xago), Genevieve Mannel (Head of IT at Cipla), and Emma Kaye (Founder and Chief Executive of Bozza).

Event beneficiary Sisters Incorporated, a safe house for abused women and children, will present on its activities after lunch.

