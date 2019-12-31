FNB has announced that FNB Connect will now offer the newly introduced and first ever made-in-South Africa, Mara Phones – the Mara X and Mara Z. Photo: File

DURBAN - FNB has announced that FNB Connect will now offer the newly introduced and first ever made-in-South Africa, Mara Phones – the Mara X and Mara Z. FNB customers will also get to enjoy great deals available on the FNB Connect online shop, from 23 December 2019, payable over 24 months.

Len Pienaar Chief Executive of FNB Connect said, "We are excited to add a locally produced option as part of our range of affordable smartphones and provide customers with more options and choice. Mara phones are a great solution for customers looking for good value for money on stylish smartphones, fitted with the latest cutting-edge technology".

"The manufacturing of our high-tech smartphones in South Africa is a great vote of confidence for the country and we urge our customers to rally behind this truly innovative African story," said Ashish J. Thakkar the Chief Executive of Mara Phones.

Devices are paired with an FNB Connect SIM, on a Top Up Lifestyle plan, that includes monthly data, voice minutes and SMS allocations on a 2-year contract and come fully integrated into FNB’s digital platforms where customers can view balances and buy more bundles if and when necessary.