CAPE TOWN - FNB Connect has repriced its data bundles and subscribers will receive a savings of between 10% and 30% on a once off data bundle purchase for prepaid, postpaid top-up and flexi top-up packages.

The new prices will take effect from the 19th of March of 19 March 2018

“This is part of our long-term commitment to minimise the burden of high data costs for our customers. We believe that this timely cost-savings will help customers save while making sure every rand goes a long way,” says Shadrack Palmer, Chief Commercial Officer at FNB Connect.

“Data is increasingly becoming a necessity and a lifestyle enabler for many consumers,” says Palmer.

“Over the years, we’ve seen ascendency in data usage and demand to challenge the dominance of voice packages. We firmly believe that this trend will continue as smartphone penetration continues to deepen in South Africa, and the integration of FNB Connect gives us the competitive edge to innovate on a greater scale through the use of vast big data capabilities from within FNB,” he adds.

FNB Connect’s revised once off data pricing breakdown is as follows:

ONCE OFF DATA OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 50 MB R15 R13 100 MB R28 R25 300 MB R60 R60 500 MB R89 R75 1GB R139 R99 2GB R245 R179 5GB R399 R385 10GB R699 R625 20GB R1099 R950

