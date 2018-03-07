CAPE TOWN - We all know the Yellow pages as the big telephone directory book. However, the producer and owner of the Yellow Pages Trudon in Johannesburg has now reintroduced it as an app.







How it works:

1. The Yellow Pages app will allow businesses to list themselves so that consumers can find them.

2. The app will also how average quotation offered by the business.

3. Users can also chat with a service provider via the app.

4. Users will also be able to see how far or near a business is from their location.

Trudon hopes to have 100 000 small and medium business available soon and hopes that the app will help SMMEs reach a wider audience.

“The Yellow Pages is a heritage brand in South Africa and in moving with the times, we made a decision to keep the element of familiarity but further invest in digital search platforms,” general manager of marketing and business intelligence at Trudon Itumeleng Matlaila said in a statement.

The new Yellow Pages app is available for Android and iOS.

Registration is required either via a Facebook account or you can sign up using your email address.

Businesses will also be able to list to themselves on the app for free.

READ ALSO: GALLERY: People who turned a simple idea into a business empire

READ ALSO: SMS cellphone service offers 'yellow pages'

TOP STORY: The dreaded blue tick on WhatsApp and how to avoid it

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE