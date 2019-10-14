CAPE TOWN – Since Sunday evening, Fortnite has been trending on social media after fans spiraled into a panic when the game 'disappeared' and turned into a black hole.
According to multiple reports, It seems as if the reason for this black hole is that Fornite‘s 10th season has come to an end.
Players were getting ready to participate in a live event and as it took off, they were sucked into what appeared to be a black hole at the centre of the map.
Since then, the game just keeps showing the black hole. The game's Twitter page has been replaced by the black hole and its website shows the same outcome.