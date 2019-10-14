Fortnite sends fans into a panic after game experiences a blackout









ESports: Fortnite World Cup Finals. Picture: Reuters CAPE TOWN – Since Sunday evening, Fortnite has been trending on social media after fans spiraled into a panic when the game 'disappeared' and turned into a black hole. According to multiple reports, It seems as if the reason for this black hole is that Fornite‘s 10th season has come to an end. Players were getting ready to participate in a live event and as it took off, they were sucked into what appeared to be a black hole at the centre of the map. Since then, the game just keeps showing the black hole. The game's Twitter page has been replaced by the black hole and its website shows the same outcome.





Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the game’s disappearance.

Here is what they had to say:





Everyone when fortnite gives us a blackhole: pic.twitter.com/bGng45hQBT — Caleb Farmer (@CalebFarmer18) October 14, 2019













Why is this happening. Fortnite what are ya doing with your life?!?!?!? https://t.co/pkYWJs0XSt — JasperDeGroot (@Jasper41774522) October 14, 2019





Nobody:

10 year olds after finding out that fortnite ended: pic.twitter.com/TWqYxGRSkK — sabrineart_ (@your_wifu) October 14, 2019





2 million people staring at a black hole for 7 hours😭 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/J8Vw3Y0peT — Kenna Shively (@KennaShively) October 14, 2019





Would Fortnite actually end and we would lose all our money? WOuld this be the end of Fortnite? pic.twitter.com/7UBqgoOQpw — Gamer Creator (@GamerCreator1) October 14, 2019









Some users speculate that the game has fully ended and some even say that just might have been a major glitch as this is not the first time the game would have problems with a live event.

In September 2019, The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Finals got off to a stuttering start.

The top trios in Europe began Fortnite action for the day. However, matchmaking problems halted the first heat after two matches. Epic Games rescheduled the rest of Heat 1 for Saturday afternoon. The same issue delayed the Brazil, North America East and North America West regions by one hour on Friday.

Additionally, the North America East region played five games before more issues caused the sixth and final game to be rescheduled for Saturday evening. Players were notably frustrated with the delays.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE, REUTERS



