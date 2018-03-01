INTERNATIONAL - After four days, thousands of stalls, 2300 companies exhibiting, and more than 100000 square metres of floor space to traverse, here are some of the more interesting gadgets from this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Smart mirror

Even while you're lifting weights and wearing two layers of clothing, this mirror tracks movements and measures your heartbeat, using technology that could soon be used in devices such as Amazon.com’s Echo or the Google Home speaker.

Using 3D cameras and radar chips by Germany’s Infineon Technologies, the mirror corrects you if you’re moving awkwardly (“keep your elbows straight”) and informs you if your heart rate speeds up - rather rapidly - to 94 beats per minute. Infineon hopes that radar sensors will improve the experience of talking to digital assistants in mobile phones or smart speakers.

An employee performs a smart mirror fitness training demonstration at the Infineon Technologies AG stand during day two of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The idea is that users will be able to move freely inside their apartment and still have a seamless conversation with their devices, with radar chips tracking you from room to room and microphones integrated into mirrors and kitchen cabinets picking up voice commands.

“Radar knows when you’re in the room and can then turn on the microphone,” said Andreas Urschitz, who heads Infineon’s power management and multimarket division. “It’s like adding a sixth sense.”

Smart dog vest

Pava works as a model at Mobile World Congress - and is paid only in treats. The Parson Russell Terrier belongs to Toni Koutu, the founder of Sense of Intelligence Oy, the company behind Anaxeos. The Finnish start-up has developed a smart vest for dogs that Pava shows off in a fetching way.

Sensors in the vest measure Pava’s heart rate and temperature, record sounds (think barks, whimpers) and body temperature, and track its location. The vest comes with an e-SIM that sends data to the cloud for analysis, with the info then fed into an app on the owner’s phone. The system will tell you to take your dog out of the car if it gets too hot, or alert you that your labrador may have knee problems because he takes too long to get up.

A dog wears a vest containing an anaxeos sensor at the Sense of Intelligence Oy Ltd. stand during day two of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. At the wireless industry's biggest conference, more than 100,000 people are set to see the latest smartphones, artificial intelligence devices and autonomous drones exhibited by roughly 2,300 companies. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The vest will cost about 150 (R2152) to 190 with monthly subscriptions for the data analysis at about 5 to 8. First products will reach customers before the end of the year, Koutu said. It’s a promising market because some 170 million households have at least one dog, he said.

Emoji yourself

After selfies and video chats, Samsung is betting you’ll want to show your friends and loved ones even more of your face. As a showcase to the upgraded camera on its new Galaxy S9 smartphone, Samsung demoed real-life emojis that are based on people’s features and facial expressions.

The S9 maps your face by taking your picture as a basis for building a digital avatar that looks like you. The camera reads your facial expressions to build emojis that fit your exact mood. If you’re not feeling inspired, the phone will stick your avatar’s face on to basic emojis like happy or blowing a kiss.

An attendee creates an emoji while holding a Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy S9 smartphone during the company's media event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The South Korea-based technology giant is banking on new features such as augmented reality-based emojis, camera upgrades, and stereo speakers in a form-factor similar to last year's model in order to take on Apple Inc.'s iPhone X. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Samsung executives demoed it on a square-shaped stage in front of some 1500 people on Sunday at Mobile World Congress. Conference attendees over the next few days could be seen smiling, frowning and pulling out their tongues at the Galaxy S9 - a first test of the new emoji feature.

4G on the moon

The moon will soon get a faster mobile network than parts of the UK and Germany.

Vodafone Group is working with Nokia Bell Labs to set up a 4G base station on the natural satellite. This is to support a mission spearheaded by German company PTScientists, which is sending a lunar lander and two rovers to Apollo 17’s landing site - the last place humans set foot on the Moon more than 45 years ago.

Image: The moon will soon have 4G (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The 4G network helps the solar-powered rovers, developed with Volkswagen’s Audi, save energy to transmit HD video, images and data back to a base station on the lunar lander (and then on to Earth) while driving.

“Using LTE to transmit data back to our lander means we can drive further and use the power we save to do even more science on the Moon,” said Robert Boehme of PTScientists.

- BLOOMBERG