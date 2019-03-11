Assassin's Creed® Odyssey. Photo: Microsoft.

CAPE TOWN – Set in Ancient Greece, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey sets out to deliver an epic adventure in one of, if not the largest worlds in the series. While its predecessor, Origins, laid a lot of the gameplay groundwork, Odyssey expands on it and makes it one of the best instalments in the series. The story takes place in Ancient Greece and follows a misthios or mercenary during the conflict between Sparta and Athens knew as the Peloponnesian War. This is the first game in the series where you are able to choose one of two characters to use throughout your adventure: Alexios or Kassandra. The two are actually siblings but have a bit of a complicated story. Dialogue options are also available for the first time, so you’re able to be as meek or as feisty with NPCs as you like.



The narrative is quite enjoyable, sporting a good few unpredictable twists, but also features some pointless tasks. Additionally, the constant Assassins vs Templars angle takes a backseat and surprisingly, it wasn’t that noticeable.



Gameplay has a more RPG focused approach, similar to Origins. There are three skill trees catering archery, melee combat and stealth, respectively. It’s a nice touch and allows you to make specific builds depending on what the situation calls for. Naval traversal and combat make a return due to the map featuring large bodies of water and both are great. Sailing the Aegean Sea is a pleasure and engaging in combat never feels like a waste since every victory nets your more materials to upgrade your vessel.

The game is definitely pretty and also features some decent voice acting. This is mostly true for Kassandra, however.

The new mechanics, choice and visiting of Ancient Greece make for a thoroughly enjoyable experience. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is a fantastic addition to the series and an epic adventure.

