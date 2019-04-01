It’s been 11 years since we last saw a Devil May Cry game. We’ve waited with bated breath for another instalment in the series and to see just exactly what the crew has been up to since we last left them. The story picks up 5 years after the last game and catches up with Nero, Dante and a new mysterious character named V. Nero has his Devil Bringer Arm ripped off by a demon, setting in motion a series of events that takes place over a few months. It is also linked to the Demon King, Urizen and his planting of a demonic tree called Qliphoth, in Red Grave City.

It’s up to the two devil hunters and V to put a stop to his evil plans. The story is quite entertaining and a treat for Devil May Cry fans, especially when it comes to the twists along the way. The only real problem I had was that Lady and Trish felt under-utilised despite being some awesome characters.

The gameplay is fast-paced and as always, style counts. Killing demons using a variation of different combos and skills is paramount to getting a stylish ranking, which in turn, increases the amount of Red Orbs you get, which is the game’s currency.

Nero is slightly different this time around since he now uses mechanical arms called Devil Breakers. Each one has a different strength in different situations. V is the odd one one out since he doesn’t engage in direct combat. Instead, he summons his familiars, Griffon and Shadow before finishing off the enemy using his cane. He also has a Devil Trigger of sorts, but instead of transforming into a demon himself, he summons an invincible autonomous demon named Nightmare. The gameplay and combat is great and you feel almost godlike as you take out demons left and right.

Being the first foray on current systems, Devil May Cry 5 certainly looks with part as it utilises the RE Engine with great results. The audio is pretty great too, featuring fantastic voice acting and a soundtrack that just complements the entire experience.

Devil May Cry 5 is amazing. The story and characters complement each other so well and really make for an enjoyable experience. The combat is undoubtedly the best it’s ever been and will keep players coming back to play harder difficulties once the game is completed. It’s just so awesome and I love that after the 11-year wait, I know that it was worth it. It’s good to have Devil May Cry back.