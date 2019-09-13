Garmin South Africa revealed that they recently discovered theft of customer data from orders placed through their website shop.garmin.co.za. Photo: File

DURBAN - Garmin South Africa revealed on their website details about a data security incident. The company said that they recently discovered theft of customer data from orders placed through their website shop.garmin.co.za (operated by Garmin South Africa) that compromised their personal data an order that they placed through the website.

Garmin said that the compromised data was limited to only Garmin's South Africa website and contained payment information including the number, expiration date and CVV code for customers payment cards.

Other information that was stolen is customers first and last name, physical address, phone number and email addresses.

Garmin is recommending that customers review and monitor their payment card records to make sure that there are mo unauthorised purchases.

The company has advised their customers that if they suspect any fraud they should contact their bank or payment card provider for further direction.

In a statement on the website, Jennifer van Niekerk, South Africa Managing Director said, "As a valued customer, we apologize for this incident and assure you that Garmin takes our obligation to safeguard personal data very seriously".

