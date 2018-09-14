MTN promised that customers will benefit from a complementary 1GB data that can be used for the software update when wanting to use the new VoLTE service. Photo: Reuters.

CAPE TOWN - Mobile Network MTN announced that it has launched a voice over LTE service, also known as VoLTE that will offer customers a better experience on phone calls with clearer voice calls.

The service has gone live yesterday on13 September 2018 to selected smartphones and will be marketed as High Definition Voice (HD Voice).

“Supporting our drive for technology excellence, the HD Voice service will allow customers to benefit from voice calls in clear, natural-sounding HD Voice on MTN’s LTE network, coupled with a faster call connection time,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

In order to enable the HD voice service, customers are required to update their smartphones with the latest software made available by their smartphone manufacturer.

When on the latest software update, their smartphone will automatically be enabled with the service.

The introduction of VoLTE will be carried out in a two-phased approach.

Phase one will be available from September for the following devices; Samsung S8 & S8+, Huawei P20 Lite, Sony Xperia XZ2 and CAT S61 users to the service.

Phase two will happen in October which will enable more smartphone users to access HD Voice service.

MTN said that when you are using the service, your device will be enabled and HD Voice calls will be billed according to normal price plan rates.

MTN promised that customers will benefit from a complementary 1GB data that can be used for the software update when wanting to use the service.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE