CAPE TOWN - Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as South Africa's new president by the National Assembly on Thursday, a day after Jacob Zuma was forced to resign by the ruling party.

While most MP's in Parliament were celebrating, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba seemed to be very occupied on his tablet.

Currently trending on twitter, News24 posted the image of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba playing games on his tablet while Cyril Ramaphosa was being officially elected as President of South Africa.

Additionally, Gigaba carried on playing even while Chief Whip Jackson Methembu was speaking but, according to Gerber, put the games away when Ramaphosa gave his speech.

With Ramaphosa now officially elected as President of South Africa, rumours are rife that he might shuffle his cabinet around a little bit in order to make a clean break from Zuma’s scandal ridden era. And Gigaba could be one of the names on the reshuffle list, should it come to that.





Our Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba playing Candy crush. #PresidentElection pic.twitter.com/HiddNst4mp — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) February 15, 2018

Malusi Gigaba playing candy crush during one of the biggest moments in SA parliament is the level of chill I aspire to have in my career one day #presidentelection — Kelly Faye Stroebel (@KellyStroebs) February 15, 2018

- BUSINESS REPORT