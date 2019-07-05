Black Beard has partnered with GirlCode for an initiative that is designed to collect and utilise old tech devices known as Tech Relief. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Black Beard, a South African tech solutions builder has partnered with GirlCode in an initiative designed to collect and utilise old tech devices known as Tech Relief. Tech Relief aims to collect and distribute ‘old’ technological devices that are not being used. The outdated devices will then be used to address the burning need for technological learning tools in educational institutions and initiatives especially in underprivileged areas.

Tech Relief has created a platform, in association with GirlCode, for the public to donate old devices, such as iPads, Notebooks, Desktops and Cellphones to the programme to then be distributed to worthy recipients. Sponsors will be able to track who the devices are given to and then watch the progress and education path of the recipient knowing that they have made an enormous impact, with GirlCode providing the accountability in the process.

Yolandi Strauss is Agile Head of Product Delivery for Black Beard Technologies said, "The great opportunity that has emerged from this is that these simple yet old devices can be used to address the burning need for technological learning tools in educational institutions and initiatives. These can be used to enhance the educational experience of children as well as the less fortunate".

GirlCode aims to get more women get involved with technology, design, development and leadership and run various initiatives to empower women to work collaboratively in creating new tech solutions.

To ensure that all the devices are in a good condition and working properly when handed over to the schools BlackBeard will be partnering a company that will audit the working condition of the devices.

She said, "We will be partnering up with companies that will audit the working conditions, we are already in negotiation with Cybernet company that offers to provide cyber scans to make sure donated devices are clean and no data is left on the devices".

"This is one of many initiatives and partnerships that will be involved to ensure good quality devices, as well as giving donors the confidence that their devices are utilized correctly and safely.," added Strauss.

Tech Relief will celebrate the success of donated devices on the 2019 GirlCode hackathon day. Donated devices will be utilised for the hackathon and then distributed for long-term use after the hackathon. The programme is designed as a social responsibility endeavour and is not for profit and they encourage both corporates and individuals to donate.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE