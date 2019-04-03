G Suite’s journey began 15 years ago with the introduction of Gmail in 2004. File image: Gmail. (Independent UK).

DURBAN - G Suite’s journey began 15 years ago with the introduction of Gmail in 2004. Back then, Gmail pioneered a new and secure approach to email with 1GB of free storage and lightning-fast Google search built right in.

Gmail continues to help people manage their work and personal lives with the help of useful innovations—from priority inbox, smart labels and spam filtering to Smart Reply, Smart Compose and nudges—all the while ensuring that email remains a safe, secure, and user-friendly experience for all.

As Gmail celebrates 15 years they have announced new features that promise to bring even greater efficiency and assistance.

Assistive email, on the go

We introduced Smart Compose to help you draft new emails from scratch, faster. Smart Compose already saves people from typing over 1 billion characters each week on the web. Smart Compose will be available o Android devices (with iOS coming soon) and in four new languages: Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese.

In addition, Smart Compose can now adapt to the way you write. For example, if you prefer to greet your teams with a friendly, “Hey team,” it can help you stay true to your voice. It can even suggest a subject line based on the body of the message you’ve written. Check out this post to learn more about the ins and outs of how Smart Compose works.

Write now, send later

Google wants to make it easier to respect everyone’s digital well-being, so they are adding a new feature to Gmail that allows you to choose when an email should be sent. Just write your email as you normally would, then schedule it to arrive in your recipient’s inbox at a later date and time.

From static to dynamic

Uses can quickly take action on email—like respond to a comment thread in Google Docs, schedule a meeting, or fill out a questionnaire—right from within the message itself. This makes it easier to stay focused on the task at hand since you won’t have to open a new tab or leave your inbox. They are also making it possible for info within an email to be kept up-to-date, so the content is always accurate no matter when you look at it.

