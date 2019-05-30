Google is rolling out is confidential mode to G Suite users by default from the June 25th according to The Verge. File image: Gmail. (Independent UK).

DURBAN - Google is rolling out is confidential mode to G Suite users by default from the June 25th according to The Verge. If a person uses Gmail at work, then the user will be able to use the tool to write a confidential email, as personal account holders have been to do so since the mid 2018 when Gmail was redesigned.

The confidential mode is a tool that comes in handy at work if the user sends messages containing sensitive details. The tool also allows users to set an expiration date for their message, which cuts off access to the email when that day arrives.

When the message is still available, recipients will not be able to forward the email to others, copy its contents, download the contents and the sender can revoke access at any point.

To add another of security, users can set the message to unlock after the recipient types in an SMS verification code that is sent to their phone number.

In its current form for personal accounts, people can use it by creating a new email, then choosing the locked clock icon near the "Send" button. Then the user can set the parameters.

The locked clock icon will be located in the same place for business domains once confidential mode launches. The user will know when the confidential mode is active when the message has a blue header and warning nearing the bottom of the compose window that the content will be protected.

Gmail announces new features to celebrate 15th birthday

G Suite’s journey began 15 years ago with the introduction of Gmail in 2004.

Back then, Gmail pioneered a new and secure approach to email with 1GB of free storage and lightning-fast Google search built right in.

Gmail continues to help people manage their work and personal lives with the help of useful innovations—from priority inbox, smart labels and spam filtering to Smart Reply, Smart Compose and nudges—all the while ensuring that email remains a safe, secure, and user-friendly experience for all.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE