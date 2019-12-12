DURBAN - Gmail has launched a new feature that will allow users to attach emails to other emails without downloading them first.
Below are ways that users can attach emails to other emails:
1. To insert emails in a new thread, drag and drop them into the draft window.
2. Another way to insert emails in a new thread is to select the emails and then from the overflow (three-dot) menu select “Forward as attachment”.
3. To reply to an existing thread, you can pop-out the compose window and then drag and drop emails to it.