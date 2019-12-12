Gmail users can now attach emails to other emails









File image: Gmail. (Independent UK). DURBAN - Gmail has launched a new feature that will allow users to attach emails to other emails without downloading them first. Below are ways that users can attach emails to other emails: 1. To insert emails in a new thread, drag and drop them into the draft window. 2. Another way to insert emails in a new thread is to select the emails and then from the overflow (three-dot) menu select “Forward as attachment”. 3. To reply to an existing thread, you can pop-out the compose window and then drag and drop emails to it.

According to Google, they have heard from users that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic.

With this new functionality, users can do exactly that. Sending emails as attachments allows users to write a summary email message to their recipients, and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client.

When emails are sent as an attachment:

1. The attached email becomes a .eml file

2. Users can attach as many emails as they would like.

3. When users click on a .eml email attachment, it will open in a new window.



Rollout details:

1. Rapid Release domains: Gradual rollout (up to 15 days for feature visibility) starting on December 9th, 2019

2. Scheduled Release domains: Gradual rollout (up to 15 days for feature visibility) starting on January 6, 2020



According to Google this feature is being rolled out gradually. Users will know this feature is available to them when you see the “Forward as attachment” option in the three-dot More menu.

