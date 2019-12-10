Google and migration group partner to digitally skill up Nigerian returnees









The Google-IOM training drew 93 participants, including returning migrants in Benin City and Ikeja. Photo: IOM/Barinedum Agara CAPE TOWN – The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Nigeria has partnered with American tech giant Google to train returning Nigerian migrants in digital skills. In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisation said the training drew 93 participants, including returning migrants, interested in setting up small-scale businesses, and also offered mentorship and job placement opportunities. Since December 5, IOM has been partnering with Google Nigeria to conduct IOM’s first digital skills training for returnees and potential migrants in Benin City, Edo State and Ikeja, Lagos State. The one-day training consisted of hands-on sessions on how to build participants’ online presence and improve their search campaigns and online job-seeking skills. “Today I learned how to register my business online and how to use Google ads. This will help me get more customers and it will save me a lot of money and time,” one of the trainees said.

Most Nigerian returnees are between the ages of 18 and 35, and many of them return with knowledge, skills and experiences they gained prior to or during their migration experience.

IOM’s partnership with Google highlights the private sector’s contribution to returnees’ sustainable reintegration in Nigeria, the organisation said.

“This training is aimed at helping participants start a career in digital marketing, encourages digital start-ups, and advancement in the workplace,” said Temitope Saliu, Growth Tribe Africa trainer for Google Digital Skills Programme.





The initiative complements the traditional business skills training, which equips Nigerian returnees with the knowledge and skills to prepare themselves for the next steps in their reintegration and to kickstart small businesses.

Business skills training is an opportunity for returning migrants to meet one another and allows returnees to share their experiences and pool together their in-kind assistance, skills, and resources to establish more sustainable businesses, according to the organisation.

Since 2017, IOM’s reintegration support has contributed to the development of over 44 different types of small-scale businesses in Nigeria.

Following the training, the participants will have access to the Google Digital Skills for Africa e-learning platform to continue learning.

“The digital skills training will help improve the participants’ use of digital skills to contribute to their economic growth as entrepreneurs, thereby further filling in critical gaps in the labour market, fitting their businesses within existing supply chains, and invariably contributing to development,” said Alex Cole, IOM Nigeria Programme Support Officer - Migrant Protection and Assistance.

African News Agency (ANA)