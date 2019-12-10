CAPE TOWN – The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Nigeria has partnered with American tech giant Google to train returning Nigerian migrants in digital skills.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisation said the training drew 93 participants, including returning migrants, interested in setting up small-scale businesses, and also offered mentorship and job placement opportunities.
Since December 5, IOM has been partnering with Google Nigeria to conduct IOM’s first digital skills training for returnees and potential migrants in Benin City, Edo State and Ikeja, Lagos State.
The one-day training consisted of hands-on sessions on how to build participants’ online presence and improve their search campaigns and online job-seeking skills.
“Today I learned how to register my business online and how to use Google ads. This will help me get more customers and it will save me a lot of money and time,” one of the trainees said.