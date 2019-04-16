Google has announced that applications are open for the next round of Google Africa Certifications Scholarships. Photo: File

DURBAN - Google has announced that applications are open for the next round of Google Africa Certifications Scholarships. In line with its commitment to provide mobile developer training to 100,000 Africans to develop world class apps, Google today said it is offering 30,000 scholarship opportunities and 1,000 grants for the Google Associate Android, Mobile Web, and Associate Cloud Engineer certifications.

The developer training is available to applicants from across Africa, and will be delivered by Google’s partners, Pluralsight and Andela. Both will deliver an intensive learning curriculum designed to prepare motivated learners for entry-level and intermediate roles as software developers in these fields.

"Africa is on track to have the largest working-age population of 1.1 billion by 2034. Today’s announcement marks a transition from inspiring new developers, to preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow. Google’s certifications are developed around a job-task analysis and test learners for skills employers expect developers to have in these domains," said William Florance, Global Head, Developer Training Programs.

The Google Africa Certifications Scholarships announcement today follows the announcement of 15 000 single course scholarships and 500 nano-degree scholarships in March last year.

"Google’s continued initiatives focused on digital skills training, education and economic opportunity, and support for African startups and developers, demonstrate our commitment to helping advance a healthy and vibrant developer ecosystem. By providing support for training and certifications we will help bridge the unemployment gap on the continent through increasing the number of employable software developers," concluded Florance.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE