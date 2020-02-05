Google Assistant can help users keep track of their keys and other items it with help from Tile which allow users to quickly find things just by asking. Photo: File

DURBAN - Google Assistant can help users keep track of their keys and other items it with help from Tile which allow users to quickly find things just by asking. 

Tile is a Bluetooth tracker that users can attach to things that are easy to lose  including items like keys, wallet or remote. Users can use the Assistant on any Nest device, like the Nest Mini or Nest Hub, to ring the Tile tracker, or check the Tile’s last seen location. Users can ring Tile by saying: "Hey Google, ring my laptop" or "Hey Google, make my backpack ring". Users can ask get the location of their Tile by saying: "Hey Google, where is my purse: or “Hey Google, find my passport". 

If the Tile is at home, people can use the Nest device to determine the last location that the Tile tracker was seen. For example, a user may get a response like "Your keys were last seen today at 9pm near the Kitchen speaker". If a person has left their Tile somewhere else, the Assistant will tell the user the street address of the location that the Tile last seen based on Tile’s location services. 

To get started, open up the Google Home app to set up the Tile with the Assistant.  

