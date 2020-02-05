Google Assistant can help users keep track of their keys and other items it with help from Tile which allow users to quickly find things just by asking. Photo: File

DURBAN - Google Assistant can help users keep track of their keys and other items it with help from Tile which allow users to quickly find things just by asking.

Tile is a Bluetooth tracker that users can attach to things that are easy to lose including items like keys, wallet or remote. Users can use the Assistant on any Nest device, like the Nest Mini or Nest Hub, to ring the Tile tracker, or check the Tile’s last seen location. Users can ring Tile by saying: "Hey Google, ring my laptop" or "Hey Google, make my backpack ring". Users can ask get the location of their Tile by saying: "Hey Google, where is my purse: or “Hey Google, find my passport".