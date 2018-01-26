INTERNATIONAL - Google is releasing a new version of Chrome to users this week, and it includes a feature that will mute sites that autoplay videos.

There are a number of sites on the web that play videos adverts while you are scrolling through a website. Instead of closing the tab you can now just simply right-click the offending tab and mute the entire site for good. In a in a blog post, the company stated that it wants to give the consumer, more transparency and control.

It also will mute the ad across devices. So if you mute it on your smartphone, Google will mute that ad on your laptop. This replaces the previous “mute tab” feature that was only temporary.

Additionally, Google is also adding HDR support to Chrome 64 for Windows users, which will require a PC with the Fall Creators Update, a HDR compatible monitor and graphics card. This latest version of Chrome also protects Mac and Windows users against the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE