People stand in front of the Google tent during preparations for CES International, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CAPE TOWN – Google is rolling out a new feature in search today that can help make research on a specific topic easier over a long period of time.

Google said in a statement: "To help you with these ongoing search journeys, we’re launching new activity cards to help you pick up where you left off. If you’re logged into your Google account and search for topics and hobbies like cooking, interior design, fashion, skincare and beauty, fitness, photography and more, you may find an activity card at the top of the results page that provides easy ways to continue your exploration."

Google stated that the users will be able to remove items from your activity cards and if you don’t like the feature, you will have the ability to turn it off.

Once users have visited a page and then saved into a collection so that they can quickly access them later. Collections can be founded by navigating to the menu on the top left corner of the results page, or at the bottom of the Google app.

Activity cards are available today on Google’s mobile website or on apps in the US. It has yet to announce availability for the rest of the world.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE