Google launches Camera Go for Android Go users
DURBAN - Google has created Android (Go edition) to bring more affordable, high-quality smartphones to people around the world and now they have launched Camera Go.
The new Camera Go app from Google helps users take beautiful photos without worrying about speed or storage. It has features like Portrait Mode to give users photos a professional look by focusing on their subject. It’s built for people using smartphones for the first time, so it has a clean and simple interface. Most importantly, Camera Go tracks how much photo and video storage space users have left, and then it helps them clear up space so they never miss a shot.
Camera Go will be available on Nokia 1.3 and more Android (Go edition) devices soon
Google's partners who have made more than 1,600 device models available in 180+ countries, there are now more than 100 million active Android (Go edition) devices around the world.
In partnership with Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telecom provider, Google brought more than 900,000 Android (Go edition) smartphones to people in Kenya through their “Life is Digital” campaign.
With the help of the suite of Google apps designed for Go edition, people are connecting with new opportunities and making gains in their daily lives. For example, Google Go has helped connect millions of people to information by providing a lightweight search engine that works on unstable connections.
With Lens in Google Go, people can quickly translate, hear and search text they see in the real world using their phone camera—helping them understand words on street signs, medicine labels, documents, and more.
Across the Google apps designed for Android (Go edition), Google introduced a number of user privacy features to protect the next billion people coming online for the first time.
For example, a new mode within Google Go lets people search without their searches being saved to their account, and Gallery Go leverages on-device machine learning to help people organize photos without ever sending data to the cloud.
