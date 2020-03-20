Google launches Camera Go for Android Go users

DURBAN - Google has created Android (Go edition) to bring more affordable, high-quality smartphones to people around the world and now they have launched Camera Go.

The new Camera Go app from Google helps users take beautiful photos without worrying about speed or storage. It has features like Portrait Mode to give users photos a professional look by focusing on their subject. It’s built for people using smartphones for the first time, so it has a clean and simple interface. Most importantly, Camera Go tracks how much photo and video storage space users have left, and then it helps them clear up space so they never miss a shot.

Camera Go will be available on Nokia 1.3 and more Android (Go edition) devices soon

Google's partners who have made more than 1,600 device models available in 180+ countries, there are now more than 100 million active Android (Go edition) devices around the world.

In partnership with Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telecom provider, Google brought more than 900,000 Android (Go edition) smartphones to people in Kenya through their “Life is Digital” campaign.