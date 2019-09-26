Google launches latest version of Android (Go edition)







Google has launched Android 10 (Go edition) the latest version of Android (Go edition) a platform tailored for smartphones with 1.5GB of memory or less. File Photo: IOL DURBAN – Google has launched Android 10 (Go edition) the latest version of Android (Go edition) a platform tailored for smartphones with 1.5GB of memory or less. Android 10 (Go edition) With Android 10 (Go edition), we've made Android faster and more secure. The newest release helps users to switch between apps faster and in a memory-efficient way. Speed and reliability are also enhanced — apps now launch 10 percent faster than they did on Android 9 (Go edition). Android 10 (Go edition) has a new form of encryption, built by Google for entry-level smartphones, called Adiantum. Up until now, not all entry-level smartphones were able to encrypt data without affecting device performance.

Adiantum is built to run efficiently without specialised hardware, meaning all Go edition users will have the same level of data security as any Android device, without compromising performance.

New app experiences

Apps designed for Go edition phones are also improving to better serve the needs of first-time smartphone owners.

Google has introduced a number of updates to Google Go. With the AI-powered read-out-loud feature that makes consuming long-form text as easy as listening to the radio, people feel more comfortable using the web in their daily lives.

Lens in Google Go helps users who struggle to read things in real life by reading out and translating the text that they point with their camera. Since the launch, people have said that it helps them read and understand important things like bus schedules and bank forms.

YouTube Go, which helps people watch videos on low-speed connections, is also receiving positive responses. Users have said that they have encountered less buffering while streaming videos, and are now saving on their data consumption.

The new Gallery Go by Google Photos makes it easier to find photos on entry-level phones. Just 10MB in size and powered by on-device machine learning, it automatically organises photos by the people and things they take photos of and it works offline, too.

Google Go



Across the ecosystem, more Android developers are now enhancing their apps to work well on Android (Go edition) devices. In the past year, popular apps like Uber, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, and Spotify have been redesigned to be Go-ready.

Go for everyone

In the last 18 months, over 500 manufacturers have launched more than 1600 Android (Go edition) device models to 180+ countries including India, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, and the United States.





