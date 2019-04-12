Google has revealed the app that will be offered to G Suite users in the place of Google+, the app is called Google Currents according to The Verge. Photo: File



DURBAN - Google has revealed the app that will be offered to G Suite users in the place of Google+, the app is called Google Currents according to The Verge.

The app allows users to have meaningful discussions and interactions across their organisation, helping people stay connected and allowing leaders the opportunity to meet with their staff.





According to Google, the new Google app has a new look and it has been streamlined to make it faster to post content and tag it. Posts on Currents from a company's top executive can be priorities in the app's stream to ensure that employees see it,.





The new app from Google is launching in beta and G Suite companies can request access to the program now. The Google+ posts will automatically be moved to to Currents.





G Suite celebrates 15th birthday





G Suite’s journey began 15 years ago with the introduction of Gmail in 2004.

Back then, Gmail pioneered a new and secure approach to email with 1GB of free storage and lightning-fast Google search built right in.



Now in celebration of their 15th birthday five new features were added to Gmail. These features were added to bring even greater efficiency and assistance.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE