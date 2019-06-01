Google Maps is getting features that was previously exclusive to Waze, a Google navigation app according to TechCrunch. Photo: AP Photo/Patrick Sison.

DURBAN - Google Maps is getting features that was previously exclusive to Waze, a Google navigation app according to TechCrunch. Google has confirmed that they will be will be rolling out the ability for Google Map users to see speed limits, speed cameras and mobile speed cameras in more than 40 countries.

Google has confirmed with TechCrunch the full list of countries that the features will be rolled out in. The countries that the new features will be available in include South Africa, Australia, India, Hungary, Morocco, Namibia, Zimbabwe, amongst others.

Google started to roll out the ability for users in more countries to see speed cameras around two weeks ago. The roll out will be coming to both iOS and Android. Android users will be able to report mobile speed cameras and stationary cameras. Both iOS and Android users will be to see thoe updates during their drive.

On Google Maps the speed limit will appear in the bottom corner of the app while the speed traps will appear as icons on the road themselves.

You can now 'follow' locations on Google Maps

Google Maps has made two updates to make it easier for people to keep up with the places that they care about and find out about places coming soon according to their news blog.

Users of Google Maps on Android devices can now follow places right from the app. People can search for that coffee shop you love or that clothing store you’ve been meaning to pop into and tap the “Follow” button.

After the user has followed places, news from them—like events, offers and other updates—will appear in the For you tab which is available in certain places but coming soon to many countries.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE