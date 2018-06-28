CAPE TOWN - Google's updated Google Maps now comes with recommendations which can help you find the best places to eat and drink, based on your interests.

This comes after Google last month introduced several new ways in which individuals can experience their city with Google Maps. Notably, many of these features were rolled out yesterday.

Take a look at some of the new features:

1. Google has redesigned its Explore tab which gives users quick recommendations for restaurants, bars and cafes in any area.

2. Users will now also be able to find the best brunch spots based on Google’s algorithms and local experts.

3. You can also track your progress on all the top food places you have tried. For instance, if you plan on trying the top 10 burger restaurants and you have only tried 5, then Google Maps will make a note for you.

4. On Android, the Explore tab shows all the top events and activities that are happening in your area.

The new Explore tab is now available to all Android and iOS users globally.

5. If your Location History is turned on, you will be able to view a “Your Match” feature where restaurants tell you in numeric rating how likely you are to enjoy a place based on your preferences.

6. Google Maps also tells you about your food and drink preferences in order to better locate dining recommendations for you. In order to activate this, go to your Settings to select the type of restaurants you like and which types of food you do not like.

Your match is now available to Android users worldwide.

7. The “For you” tab will keep you updated about everything that is happening in areas of your interest. When you follow a neighbourhood, you can see if there is a new restaurant in the area or cafe.

The For you tab is now available on Åndroid in the U.S., U.K., Canada,

Australia, and Japan, with content ramping up this week.

“To start exploring, update your Google Maps app from the App Store or Play Store today. Share your favorite list of restaurants with us on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #OnGoogleMaps, and make sure to follow @GoogleMaps for more tips on how you can use Google Maps to get around and discover your neighborhood”, said the statement.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE