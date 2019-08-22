Google Play Store has announced that they will be rolling out a complete visual redesign according to the Android Developers Blog. Photo: File



DURBAN - Google Play Store has announced that they will be rolling out a complete visual redesign according to the Android Developers Blog.

Google Play Store will be introducing several user Facing updates to deliver a Google Play Store that is cleaner, more premium store that improves app discovery and accessibility for a diverse set of users.





To make searching for apps on the Google Play Store much easier, they have introduced a navigation bar at the bottom of the Play Store on mobile devices and a new left navigation on tablets and Chrome OS.





There are also two new distinctions for games and apps which will help serve users the right kind of content.

Google Play Store has announced that they will be rolling out a complete visual redesign according to the Android Developers Blog. Photo: Android Developers







The updated store listing pages shows richer app information at the top of each page as well as a more prominent call to action button.





The icons on the Play Store have also been updated with a uniform shape that will help content stand out more.





For those that are looking for best practices to make a compelling store listing page, Google Play Store has resources to help. To ensure that a page resonates well with users, people can make use of store listing experiments to test for the best app, icon, images, video and descriptions on the Google Pay Store.



