Google rolls out newer features for Pixel smartphones

DURBAN - Pixel owners got a few new, helpful features in the first feature drop from Google now more updates and new experiences will begin rolling out to Pixel users. Pixel users can already use Motion Sense to skip forward or go back to a previous song now with a Pixel 4 users can also pause and resume music with a tapping gesture above the phone. Live Caption technology that automatically captions media playing on the smartphone, will begin rolling out to Pixel 2 owners. New AR effects on Duo will make video calls with friends make chatting more visually stimulating. These effects change based on facial expressions and cam move around the screen giving Duo calls a whole new layer of fun. Selfies on Pixel 4 are getting better, too with a front-facing camera that can now create images with depth, which improves Portrait Blur and color pop, and lets users create 3D photos for Facebook.

Emoji on Pixel will now be a more customisable and inclusive thanks to the emoji 12.1 update, with 169 new emoji to represent a wider variation of gender and skin tones, as well as more couple combinations to better reflect the world around us.

Pixel is making it faster for users to pick the right card when using Google Pay by pressing and holding the power button to swipe through your debit and credit cards, event tickets, boarding passes or access anything else in Google Pay.

Getting on a flight is also getting easier. Simply take a screenshot of a boarding pass barcode and tap on the notification to add it to Google Pay. Users will receive real-time flight updates, and on the day of their flight, they can just press the power button to pull up their boarding pass. This feature will be rolling out gradually in all countries with Google Pay during March on Pixel 3, 3a and 4.

The Dark theme looks great and helps save battery power. Now the Dark theme gets even more helpful and flexible in switching from light to dark background, with the ability to schedule Dark theme based on local sunrise and sunset times.

Pixel gives users the ability to automatically enable certain rules based on WiFi network or physical location. They can now set up a rule to automatically silence ringtones when connected to office WiFi.

Improved long press options in Pixel’s launcher will get more and faster help from your apps. There’s also an update to Adaptive brightness, which now temporarily increases screen brightness to make reading content easier when in extremely bright ambient lighting, like direct sunlight.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE