INTERNATIONAL - Google has announced that it has integrated its search engine on iOS devices. This means that the Google Search app for iOS has been added as an iMessage extension.

Users can now search for and share things like videos, businesses, and more when messaging their contacts on iMessage. In addition, Google's iMessage app offers a GIF search engine and you can search for related content on any browser on your Apple device.

This means that you no longer have to do an additional search when looking for related content on the web. Another feature was also added for iOS 11 on iPad, the feature allows you to drag and drop to move text, images and links to and from the Google app to iMessage or Notes.

If you already have the Google app, as long as you’re updated to the newest version, it should automatically appear in the iMessage app.

For now, this feature is only available in the US.

(Image supplied by Google)





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE