CAPE TOWN – Google has stated that it will no longer allow 32-bit Android apps, and has set a deadline for developers to ensure their apps meet its 64-bit requirements.
Google said in a statement: "64-bit CPUs deliver faster, richer experiences for your users. Adding a 64-bit version of your app provides performance improvements, makes way for future innovation, and sets you up for devices with 64-bit only hardware."
"We want to help you get ready and know you need time to plan. We’ve supported 64-bit CPUs since Android 5.0 Lollipop and in 2017 we first announced that apps using native code must provide a 64-bit version (in addition to the 32-bit version). Today we’re providing more detailed information and timelines to make it as easy as possible to transition in 2019."
The developer deadline is 1 August 2019, and from this date all new apps and updates that include native code are required to provide 64-bit versions in addition to 32-bit versions.
After the 1st of August, Google will do the following:
- Google Play will stop serving apps without 64-bit versions on 64-bit capable devices, meaning they will no longer be available in the Play Store on those devices.
- This will include games built with Unity 5.6 or older.
The requirement does not apply to:
- APKs or app bundles explicitly targeting Wear OS or Android TV, which are form factors that do not currently support 64-bit code.
- APKs or app bundles that are not distributed to devices running Android 9 Pie or later.