CAPE TOWN – Google has stated that it will no longer allow 32-bit Android apps, and has set a deadline for developers to ensure their apps meet its 64-bit requirements. Google said in a statement: "64-bit CPUs deliver faster, richer experiences for your users. Adding a 64-bit version of your app provides performance improvements, makes way for future innovation, and sets you up for devices with 64-bit only hardware."

"We want to help you get ready and know you need time to plan. We’ve supported 64-bit CPUs since Android 5.0 Lollipop and in 2017 we first announced that apps using native code must provide a 64-bit version (in addition to the 32-bit version). Today we’re providing more detailed information and timelines to make it as easy as possible to transition in 2019."

The developer deadline is 1 August 2019, and from this date all new apps and updates that include native code are required to provide 64-bit versions in addition to 32-bit versions.

After the 1st of August, Google will do the following:

Google Play will stop serving apps without 64-bit versions on 64-bit capable devices, meaning they will no longer be available in the Play Store on those devices.

This will include games built with Unity 5.6 or older.



The requirement does not apply to:

APKs or app bundles explicitly targeting Wear OS or Android TV, which are form factors that do not currently support 64-bit code.

APKs or app bundles that are not distributed to devices running Android 9 Pie or later.

" We are not making changes to our policy on 32-bit support. Play will continue to deliver apps to 32-bit devices. This requirement means that apps with 32-bit native code will need to have an additional 64-bit version as well," Google said in a statement.







