Photo: EPA African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN –  Google has stated that it will no longer allow 32-bit Android apps, and has set a deadline for developers to ensure their apps meet its 64-bit requirements.

Google said in a statement: "64-bit CPUs deliver faster, richer experiences for your users. Adding a 64-bit version of your app provides performance improvements, makes way for future innovation, and sets you up for devices with 64-bit only hardware."

"We want to help you get ready and know you need time to plan. We’ve supported 64-bit CPUs since Android 5.0 Lollipop and in 2017 we first announced that apps using native code must provide a 64-bit version (in addition to the 32-bit version). Today we’re providing more detailed information and timelines to make it as easy as possible to transition in 2019."

The developer deadline is 1 August 2019, and from this date all new apps and updates that include native code are required to provide 64-bit versions in addition to 32-bit versions.

After the 1st of August, Google will do the following:

  • Google Play will stop serving apps without 64-bit versions on 64-bit capable devices, meaning they will no longer be available in the Play Store on those devices.
  • This will include games built with Unity 5.6 or older.


The requirement does not apply to:

  • APKs or app bundles explicitly targeting Wear OS or Android TV, which are form factors that do not currently support 64-bit code.
  • APKs or app bundles that are not distributed to devices running Android 9 Pie or later.
" We are not making changes to our policy on 32-bit support. Play will continue to deliver apps to 32-bit devices. This requirement means that apps with 32-bit native code will need to have an additional 64-bit version as well," Google said in a statement. 


BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE