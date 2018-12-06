Google. Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – Google announced that it’s shutting down its messenger app Allo. Google said in a statement: " We built Google Allo, a smart messaging app, to help you get more done in your chats and express yourself more easily. Earlier this year we paused investment in Allo and brought some of its most-loved features—like Smart Reply, GIFs and desktop support—into Messages. Given Messages’ continued momentum, we’ve decided to stop supporting Allo to focus on Messages.

"Allo will continue to work through March 2019 and until then, you’ll be able to export all of your existing conversation history from the app—here are instructions on how to do so. We've learned a lot from Allo, particularly what’s possible when you incorporate machine learning features, like the Google Assistant, into messaging."

This comes after the company had already paused investment in Allo back in April.

"We’re excited by the progress we’ve made with our communications experience over the past few years and ready to take what we’ve learned from Allo and put it to work to make Messages even better," said Google.

