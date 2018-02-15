CAPE TOWN - Following multinational technology company, Google's announcement in June last year about a new feature that will remove "intrusive" ads, users can now finally say goodbye to these ads, reports The Verge.

This comes after the technology company decided to enhance user experience as ads were reportedly disrupting online experience.

The built-in ad blocker will be available from today.

However, Google will not remove all its ads, only those that do not conform to standards from the Coalition for Better Ads.

The Coalition for Better Ads identified that ads tend to disrupt user experience and result in slow browsing.

Sites will reportedly be assessed on the Better Ads Standards. They will then receive a rating of either a pass, warning or failing.

How it will work is, if a site receives several violations and ignores Google's notification of these violations, then Chrome can take action by blocking ads on the site, after 30 days.

Ads that Google plans to block:

- Pop-up ads

- Auto-play video ads

- Sticky ads

- Ads with a countdown

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE