DURBAN - The UniCode Consortium has announced 62 new emoji for 2020 and have included skin tone and gender variants for the new emojis.
The new emojis have been selected from thousands of proposals by the UniCode Emoji Subcommittee and the proposals must meet certain criteria.
After Unicode selects the new emojis then companies like Google design the emoji for their operating systems like Android.
According to Jennifer Daniel Google's Creative Director: Emoji five of the approved designs were proposed by the Android team.
Daniel sad that they are also part of Google's ongoing effort to create an emoji keyboard that’s more inclusive.