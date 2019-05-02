Google's new feature are auto-delete controls make it even more simple for a user to manage their data. Photo: (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DURBAN - Google has released a new feature that gives Google users a simple and easy way to delete their Location History and Web and App Activity according to the Google Blog. Users can access simple on/off controls for Location History and Web & App Activity on their Google Account and delete all of that data manually.

Google's new feature are auto-delete controls make it even more simple for a user to manage their data.

Here is how the new Google feature works:

Users will choose a time limit for how long they want their activity data to be saved between 3 or 18 months. Data that is older than the selected time period will be automatically deleted from the users account on an ongoing basis.

The auto-delete feature are coming first to Location and Web & App Activity will roll out in the forthcoming weeks.

In the blog, Google said that a users would always be able to manage their data in a way that works best for the user and that they are committed to giving the user the best controls to make that happen.

