The official title of the award is the 2017 National Press Club Newsmaker of the Year and the recipients of the award were amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.





The National Press Club Chairman, Jos Charle said "The decision to name the Gupta Leaks as the newsmaker was not an easy one as we saw so many different themes in the 2017 news cycle".



The amaBhungane were the ones that unearthed the Gupta Leaks story which led to various other news stories about the Gupta family being published.





AmaBhungane is a non-profit media organisation that played an important role in securing, analysing and distribution of a large amount of crucial information.





In the process they teamed up with various media entities like the News24 and the Daily Maverick to make the information known to the public.









The Gupta Leaks is a set of about 100 000 to 200 000 emails from the Gupta family which reveled the manner in which the Gupta's handled business and the engagements within the State and politics.





Charle added "It was a huge responsibility that amaBhungane dealt with in an admirable way. It was an enormous task‚ but they packaged the information in a way that it made sense to ordinary South Africans".





According to Charle, the Gupta Leaks had made an exceptional impact on the South Africa news scene and would continue to be in the headlines.





The Gupta Leaks was a game changer in our country's history and will continue to be apart of the parliamentary inquiries, court cases and the judicial commission into state capture.





The ANC, the ANC 54th elective conference and presidential candidates Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were also strong contenders.





The yearly Newsmaker of the Year function will take place in Pretoria later this year.









