CAPE TOWN - A new locally developed app, called Happ-e-tax has been designed to make information about South Africa’s tax legislation easily accessible.





In the app, you will find information about the Income Tax Act, the Tax Administration Act, interpretation and practice notes, a comprehensive definitions list and space for notes and folders.

Developed by local tax consultant Herschel Alpert, the app is seen as a real benefit for businesses, accountants, lawyers and even students interested in South African tax law.

Another valuable key factor about the app is that it will automatically update if there are any tax legislation changes.

“I know only too well the issues faced by South African tax professionals in getting tax information fast,” Alpert says. “The world has moved beyond flicking through books, pamphlets and clunky, slow websites which can be hard to search.”

“The app aims to provide a comprehensive tax information base that is easy to navigate with an intuitive search engine to make finding information really easy without an internet connection", said Alpert.

Happ-e-tax is available for both iOS and Android on a free trial basis for three months.

After that, you will be charged a subscription fee of R489 a year. it is also for tablets and smartphones.





READ ALSO: VAT and tax hikes looming- experts

READ ALSO: The ins and outs of Capital Gains tax

TOP STORY: Jacob Zuma will be a very rich man, thanks to taxpayers

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



