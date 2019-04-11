If you are travelling internationally and want to manage your budget, the first step would be to ensure your data roaming capability is set appropriately. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN - If you are travelling internationally and want to manage your budget, the first step would be to ensure your data roaming capability is set appropriately to prevent bill shock.





"The reality is you don’t want to be that person who ends up with a surprise bill that runs into thousands of rands after your trip. You want to enjoy your holiday, confident that you have turned off Apps and services that might use unnecessary data," said Michelle Beetar, Cell C’s Chief Customer Experience Officer.





Here are Beetar's tips on how to manage your mobile bill while on holiday overseas:





The Data-Saving Holiday Checklist





Wi-Fi Calling





To minimize the cost of international phone calls, Cell C offers Wi-Fi Calling, which means, when you are travelling abroad, you can simply use Wi-Fi calling on any Wi-Fi network, and only get charged local rates. Importantly, the experience is the same as a normal phone call for both parties.





Data and Wi-Fi





Turn off your data services. These are always significantly more expensive than voice and SMS and most hotels, airports and businesses offer a guest Wi-Fi or hotspot, so you can do your syncing when connected to one of these.





Apps





Make sure that none of your Apps will override your data roaming settings and turn your data back on.





OTT services





Switch off or only utilise all services that you subscribe to like WhatsApp, email, Twitter and Facebook when connected to Wi-Fi. Automatic and service downloads that are usually cheap or free in South Africa will be charged at a per MB rate while roaming, as per foreign network charges.





Data app





Download a data usage monitoring App. There are many available from the App Store or Google Play Store. This is just to confirm EARLY, that your interventions are working.





Roaming





To stay in communication while travelling, activate International Roaming before you travel. You can do this in 3 ways – Dial 135, go into your nearest Cell C store or email: [email protected]





Here are four things that people can get billed for on roaming:





1. All calls made while roaming will be charged – both incoming and outgoing;

2. The rates will fluctuate from time to time due to exchange rates and foreign operator charges;

3. You will be charged for messages left on your voicemail, if you have activated the Call Forwarding Condition (eg, if not answered) and for retrieval of voicemail messages;

4. Thresholds cannot be applied while roaming;





Cell C has partnered with more than 570 roaming partners in 194 countries around the world to keep you in contact wherever you go.