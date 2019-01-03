Around the world, guests have spoken: bite size escapes, outdoor immersions and off the grid adventures await in some of Airbnb’s Homes in 2019. Photo: File

DURBAN - Around the world, guests have spoken: bite size escapes, outdoor immersions and off the grid adventures await in some of Airbnb’s extraordinary trending Homes available on Airbnb in 2019. Whether it be completely unplugging in a shepherd’s hut in the English countryside, or eloping to a seaside, design-centric cycladic house in Greece, travellers are seeking accommodations that provide reconnection to natural surroundings.

Based on booking data over the last year*, our forecast shows that tiny houses, barns, farm stays, cycladic houses and shepherd huts are seeing the largest increases in bookings, perhaps illustrating guests are aiming to discover the destinations they visit in abodes uniquely characteristic of them.

Tiny Houses

125 percent YoY increase in bookings

Bite-sized homes top the list for 2019, giving travelers craving a minimalist lifestyle some stylish small spaces to cozy up in. From perching on a lofted bed in a miniature log cabin in Seattle, to a rectangular box covered in prints on the beach in Uruguay, these Homes may inspire the most extreme hoarders to book a trip and purge their closets.

1. A Wakala of West Lake (Hangzhou, China)

2. Directly in the green Taunus (Hesse, Germany)

3. Tiny House in Seattle (Seattle, WA)

4. De Revista, little cabin at the beach (Punta Rubia, Uruguay)

5. The Millennial Tiny House (Katikati, New Zealand)



Barns & Farm Stays

Barns (110 percent) & Farm Stays (85 percent)YoY increase in bookings

Agricultural immersions and rural, barn vibes are calling travellers from all around the world to experience the authentic farm-to-table lifestyle, or simply enjoy the country scenery away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

1. Farm on the Coast – Near Newport (Saunderstown, RI)

2. Olomayiana Private Bush Camp (Bisil, Kenya)

3. #thebarnTAS, Hobart, Tazmania (Australia)

4. Rice Barn and Rooms (Chiang Mai, Thailand)

5. Casa Andina del Pucará (Tilcara, Argentina)



Dome Houses

107 percent YoY increase in bookings

Architecture-forward listings that provide both unparalleled design and a functional living space are beckoning guests to make themselves at home, look out at the stars and share their stay with others with out of this world photo ops.

1. NewEarth Haven – Amethyst Crystal Dome (Ubud, Bali, Indonesia)

2. EIWA -Hermoso Domo con vistas a las montañas (El Bolsón, Argentina)

3. Escapada romântica. Estrelas e vista mar ao fundo (Santiago do Cacém, Portugal)

4. Trullo aromatic green (Ostuni, Italy)

5. Mushroom Dome (Aptos, CA)

Cycladic Houses

95 percent YoY increase in bookings

These iconic white and blue-domed homes cascading above the glistening Mediterranean Sea have travelers flocking to Greece, hoping to stun their social media followings with unrivaled radiance.

1. Unique Architecture Cave House (Oia, Greece)

2. La Maison Blanche Mykonos Junior Suite Vol.3 (Mykonos, Greece)

3. Luxury Villa Thelgo Mykonos, Amazing Sea View (Psarrou, Greece)

4. Traditional Medieval Stone house in Ano Syros (Syros, Greece)

5. Amazing Village Home @ Tinos (Triantaros, Greece)

Shepherd Huts

93 percent YoY increase in bookings

A more pastoral take on glamping, travellers are booking more and more shepherd huts, widely seen in the UK and France – and with the Outer Hebrides being one of our 2019 trending destinations – ditching the devices and digital detoxing in one of these rustic homes provides an even better reason to book.

1. Free Range Escapes’ Bluebell shepherd’s hut (Trelill, UK)

2. The Sheep Fold – a great place to relax in comfort (East Sussex, UK)

3. Sheep Wagon Glamping on Navajoland (Page, AZ)

4. Romany Caravan at Bush Meadows (Bush, UK)

5. Wagon in Medieval Village (Mont-Saint-Jean, Burgundy, France)

