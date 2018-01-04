CAPE TOWN - Multinational manufacturer, Hisense is previewing its line up of 2018 smart TV’s that will be announced at The Global Stage for Innovation (CES) 2018 next week. The seemingly big addition is Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant.

Read also: Hisense to sponsor 2018 soccer World Cup

The smart assistant is believed to be added to some existing models, including the 100-inch 4K laser TV that the company announced late last year.

Adding to the usual suite of Alexa such as music playback, smart home controls and third-party access, users will now also be able to directly control their TV’s hardware. This new controlled feature will be able to do simple tasks like change inputs or control volume with voice commands.

Although the electronics manufacturer has not mentioned which models of its lineup will be getting Alexa integration, more details can be expected at CES which is set to take place from January 9 to January 12, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Rival electronics manufacturer, LG has also promised new smart assistant integration for its 2018 models. The South-Korean company has already announced that it will bring Google Assistant over to its new OLED displays at the Innovation.

Meanwhile, in June last year, the City of Cape Town congratulated Hisense for producing its millionth television and millionth fridge at its factory in Atlantis. The Atlantis plant, four years in existence employed 500 full-time employees to date, June 11 2017.

“We are truly grateful that Hisense chose Cape Town as its base for operations into the rest of Africa and wish the company great success with its expansion plans in extending its production lines”, said spokesperson for the Mayor, Zara Nicholson. Hisense exports to 13 countries which adds to its reputation as a forward-looking, globally competitive business city.

The country has also been internationally recognised. SA ranked number 21 in the world on the list of cities with the best foreign direct investment strategies by fDi Intelligence, a division of the Financial Times.

READ ALSO: City congratulates Hisense on millionth TV, fridge after huge Atlantis investment

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE