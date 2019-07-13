CAPE TOWN – Honor, a smartphone brand that forms part of the Huawei Group on Thursday announced the launch of its new Honor 8S in South Africa. Honor South Africa head, Raymond Liu said in a statement: "We will bring more products to the market soon, including high-end and budget-friendly phones."

“We are continuing to work with service providers and retailers to ensure that we provide greater coverage and availability to our customers."

The device has a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display with 1520×720 resolution and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 2GHz and 3020mAh battery.

It also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and it comes with an microSD card slot for users to add extra storage.

The device will have only be able to take a single SIM and it will have no fingerprint sensor.

Camerawise, the device has a 13MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture on the rear-end and 5MP snapper for selfies.

Prospective buyers can purchase the device for R1999 prepaid or R159pm on Vodacom from 19 July 2019.

The device will be available in the colours., purple and black.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE