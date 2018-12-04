iStore SA will host their coding sessions on the 7th and 8th December multiple store locations such as iStore Cavendish, Mall of Africa, Gateway, iLanga, Sandton Drive, Tygervalley, V&A Waterfront, Woodlands, Walmer and Cresta. File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – In celebration of the Global Hour of Code and Computer Science Education week which started yesterday the 3rd of December until the 9th December, iStore South Africa will be holding multiple one-hour coding sessions for Grade 3 to 9 learners. The Global Hour of Code is a global movement with over 100 million learners in +180 countries are getting help and encouraged by many organisations and people to allow children to get access to or exposed to coding.

iStore SA will host their coding sessions on the 7th and 8th December multiple store locations such as iStore Cavendish, Mall of Africa, Gateway, iLanga, Sandton Drive, Tygervalley, V&A Waterfront, Woodlands, Walmer and Cresta.

Learners who are keen to participate are required to bring their own iPad in order to join the free coding sessions. They could also stand the chance to win one of five tickets for the iStore’s Think Ahead FutureSpace holiday camp.

There are limited spaces for the classes and you can sign up here for the 7th of December and the 8th of December.

