Customer support 24/7





Businesses providing customer support has now become essential no matter what industry your business belongs to. Customers want business owners or staff to be accessible or present every time they require assistance with a product or a service. WhatsApp makes this possible. The customer can send you a WhatsApp message if they get stuck.





Feedback





Businesses may never know people's reaction to a product or service after they have used it. With WhatsApp, businesses have an opportunity to get immediate feedback on the product or service. After getting feedback the business can make the necessary tweaks or changes to improve on their service or product.





Promotion and marketing of your product/service





Businesses usually use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to market and promote their products. Use WhatsApp to take your promotion and marketing plan a step further. WhatsApp has features like Broadcast and Group Messaging that makes promoting your product or service much easier.





Special promotions





Use WhatsApp to tell your customers about special discounts, promotions or announcements that happening in your store. This will bring in more people to your store and keep people interested in your product or service.





Instant service





Business owners have now started using WhatsApp as an instant ordering tool that people can use to order a product and it will be at their doorstep the next day. Dominos and McDonalds have their apps that people can order from, in the same way, you can use WhatsApp to order your product





DURBAN - Using social media is a great way to promote your business but implementing WhatsApp in your social media plan may just give your business an extra boost.