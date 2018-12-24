Netflix Inc plans to make 17 more original productions in Asia as it seeks to boost international subscriber numbers. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake.

CAPE TOWN – Streaming movies or series to watch over the holiday is one great way to spend time with your friends and family. Satellite service DStv has a streaming app called DStv Now and users can also try out Netflix as both options allow users to download select TV shows and movies to watch offline later.

Here are a few instructions that can help you work both of the options.

1. DSTV Now

The app is available to all DStv users and allows subscribers to livestream all the same channels they do via their decoders. This can also be done on your phones, laptops, smart TVs or gaming consoles.

When downloading movies and series to watch later, subscribers can connect to Wi-Fi and download DStv content to their devices via the DStv Now app to watch offline.

How to download using DStv Now:

Register for DStv Now and then download the app for Android or Apple devices.

Open the app, log in and go to Menu > Catch Up.

Select content and tap the cloud-shaped download icon.

When downloading, choose Highest, High, Medium or Low. The app will display how much data and storage space is needed for each quality setting.

Download up to 25 items. This includes movies, sports highlights, documentaries, kids shows and series episodes

To view downloaded content, go back to Menu > Downloads.

2. Netflix

This feature is available on the Netflix app for Apple iOS or Android mobile devices, and computers and tablets running Windows 10.

Downloads are not currently supported on other devices, or on computer browsers. If you see an error message when attempting to download or watch a title, search our Help Center for that message.

What do I need to download TV shows and movies on Netflix?

An internet connection, and

An active Netflix streaming account, and

An iPhone, iPad, or iPod running iOS 9.0 or later, or

A phone or tablet running Android 4.4.2 or later, or

An Amazon Fire tablet running Fire OS 4.0 or later, or

A tablet or computer running Windows 10 Version 1607 (Anniversary Update) or later, and

The latest version of the Netflix Apple iOS, Netflix Android, Amazon Fire, or Netflix Windows 10 app

How to download content on Netflix:

Select the title you would like to download.

On the description page, tap the Download icon .

For TV shows, the icon will appear next to each available episode.

Once the title has completed downloading, you can access it from the My Downloads section of the app.

