INTERNATIONAL - HTC accidentally created a subdomain which confirmed and leaked specs, design and price of the company's next flagship phone the U12 and U12 Plus, which was spotted by Roland Quandt, a tech-reporter for a German publication.

ummm. HTC really shouldn't leave their stuff out in the open like this. https://t.co/jFAb2Ilg2Z — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2018

I do have some interesting followers, it seems. The pics from when the link below from HTC's own official store still worked a little while back are collected here: https://t.co/1RY3q9Yfri https://t.co/6mvVYvHAjq — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2018

Specifications of the device:

The device will have a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2TB.

The U12 is set to be priced at priced at 5,888 yuan in China (around R11 600, 61)

According to the leak, the display is a 6-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 2880) Super LCD6.

The U12 Plus is also set to feature Boomsound speakers and will be IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

It will also have a 3,500mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 845 processor.

The testing website has quickly been shut down, so HTC acted quick to correct its mistake.

Additionally, The HTC U12 Plus has also made an appearance on the company’s European Online Store, priced at £699 (R11 793) for the 64GB edition of the device.





Just recently, HTC also announced that they will be developing a blockchain-powered smartphone which the company will be naming Exodus.

The device will be using an Android Operating System (OS) and will include built-in support for blockchain applications and will include a universal cryptocurrency wallet.

READ ALSO: WATCH: HTC to create a blockchain-powered smartphone

READ ALSO: WATCH: Nokia launches new device, the X6

TOP STORY: AYO Technology nets significant Sasol deal

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE