JOHANNESBURG - The Kyalami track in Johannesburg was meant for speedy supercars to race around the smooth surface and it was only fitting that Huawei South Africa chose it as the venue to unveil their new sleek products to the South African market, most notably, their new P series range.



Huawei unveiled the Huawei P30, a week after it was launched globally. The P series is well known for its innovations in photography and design, and its latest range looks like it will set the standard for the next generation of smartphones.





“Like its predecessors, the P30 series has superior photography and design hardwired into its DNA,” said Akhram Mohamed, Chief Technology Officer at Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa.





“With this new range we are once again rewriting the rules of what’s possible in these fields, and are now extending it to videography. The Huawei P30 Pro has already received the highest score ever awarded on the DxOMark Mobile leaderboard – 112. The Huawei P20 Pro held that top spot for a year after revolutionising smartphone camera performance. The Huawei P30 Series not only lets Huawei break its own records, but also set a new standard for videography. ”





Specs:

The Huawei P30 Pros’s Leica Quad Camera System is a world-first for advanced mobile imaging technology. Inside the slim body of the Huawei P30 Pro is a 40MP primary camera with a Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 32MP front camera, an 8MP telephoto camera fitted with a SuperZoom Lens and a Huawei ToF Camera. The all-new sensor, lens arrangement, image signal processor (ISP) and neural processing unit (NPU) work in tandem to capture incredible photos and videos.

The Huawei P30, on the other hand, is equipped with a Leica Triple Camera consisting of a 40MP Huawei SuperSpectrum sensor, a 16MP ultra wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The new sensors, lens setup, image signal processor (ISP), NPU and custom image processing algorithms work seamlessly together to enable sophisticated professional camera features.





Breathing life into design:

The designs and colours of the Huawei P30 series are based on the concept of nature-inspired gradient colours. In the small-notch Huawei P30 Pro, two panes of double-curved glass form an invisible barrier that extends to the mid-frame, creating a slim look with a comfortable grip. The 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro and 6.1-inch Huawei P30 come in Breathing Crystal, Aurora and Black. The Huawei P30 Pro is also security savvy, with its In-Screen Fingerprint sensor that provides a larger fingerprint recognition area, which speeds up the unlocking process.



Local pricing and availability of the Huawei P30 series:

The new Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are available now at MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C stores. You can also purchase these phones and other Huawei products at Huawei South Africa’s new online store. Go to https://huaweistore.co.za for more information.



More new products from Huawei:

Along with the Huawei P30 series, Huawei also introduced a new tablet, a notebook, and two new smartwatches at the launch.

The Huawei MateBook 13 – This revolutionary 13-inch notebook has a 3:2 FullView display with 10-point multi-touch option and a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. It features Huawei Share 3.0, which enables easy smartphone-to-PC cross-platform smart interconnectivity. Other elements designed with young consumers in mind include the Finger Gestures Screenshot, Fingerprint Button 2.0 and Dolby Atmos®.

The Huawei Watch GT Active and the Huawei Watch GT Elegant – These smartwatches have an ultra-long battery life (two weeks for the Active and one week for the Elegant) and use an innovative dual-chipset and smart power-saving architecture that enables them to switch between performance and efficiency modes The Huawei Watch GT can be used for continuous 24-hour heart rate monitoring and supports a range of indoor and outdoor fitness activities, including triathlon mode. They also scientifically monitor a user’s sleep quality and identify typical sleep issues.

The Huawei M5 lite – This 10.1-inch 1080P Full HD Display tablet has powerful quad speakers with an audio system tuned by Harman Kardon to deliver professional theatre quality sound and immersive entertainment. It comes with the M-Pen lite stylus, which has 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity, so users can jot down notes or mark up an email easily and accurately. Its Children’s Corner feature includes parental control and five enhanced eye-comfort modes to protect your child's eyesight, such as smart reminders when the M5 lite is less than 25cm from your child’s face.





