DURBAN - Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa is proud to announce a new partnership with Discovery Vitality. From 1 February 2019, Huawei has become part of the Discovery Vitality fitness device family, making it possible for Vitality members to link a Huawei device and Health app to Vitality to earn points for recorded workouts.

Consumers using Huawei devices and the Huawei Health app to earn Vitality points can track steps, speed and average heart rate, depending on the capability of the device you use.

"Health apps are being utilised more than ever before. Technology advancements and access to information on personal health have made it much easier for consumers to connect with and track their health thanks to apps such as Huawei Health," said Likun Zhao, VP Huawei Consumer Business Group, Southern Africa.

Dinesh Govender, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Vitality, said, “We are excited to welcome Huawei South Africa as a new partner and enabling more Vitality members to earn points for physical activity recorded with the Huawei Health app. One of our main goals is to continue to increase engagement in physical activity, which acts as a trigger for other healthy lifestyle choices and helps prevent the onset of noncommunicable health conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers".

The Huawei Health app is a high-quality health assistance app, which can be loaded onto any Android or IOS device to track and monitor exercise, heart rate, weight and sleep.

With the app, you can create a training plan and get details on the exercise you have completed. The app is pre-installed on Huawei devices and it can be linked to other wearable devices.

This new offer, available to Vitality members who are 18 years and older, makes it possible to link the Huawei Health app to Vitality. There are no additional Vitality fees to use the Huawei device and Health app, also accessed through the Hauwei app gallery, Google play store or i-Tunes, to earn Vitality points.

By uploading data from your Huawei Health app to Vitality, it is possible for adults to earn up to 30 000 points each year. Details of how to link your device to Vitality and how to upload workout data are available on Discovery’s website at www.discovery.co.za and on Huawei Health.

