PARIS - The world's second-biggest smartphone company, the Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG), today unveiled the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro at an exclusive launch event held at the Paris Convention Center.



Huawei says that the P30 Series devices are the company’s most advanced camera smartphones to date, rivalling professional cameras, with the innovative Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, an extreme optical Huawei SuperZoom lens, a new Time of Flight (TOF) camera, and better OIS and AIS image stabilisation technology.





Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said, “The latest Huawei P30 Series represents a breakthrough after decades of digital camera technology development that will rewrite the rules and reshape the perception that consumers have of mobile photography. Innovations such as the Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor and SuperZoom Lens allow us to push the envelope of not just photography, but videography as well – a frontier long overdue for disruption. The Huawei P30 Series will set the pace for the next several generations of smartphones.”





Rewriting the Rules of Photography:









With a 4 camera system, that achieved record-high DxOMark scores in both photography and videography, the Huawei P30 Pro is equipped with a new Leica Quad Camera system, including a 40MP main camera with Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, a Huawei Time-of-Flight (TOF) Camera, along with a 32MP front camera for a new level of selfies.





Huawei said that the new 1/1.7-inch Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor looks at light in a fundamental way.





The RYYB SuperSpectrum Sensor deviates from the traditional RGBG Bayer filter by replacing the green pixels with superior yellow pixels, yielding a high maximum ISO rating of 204,800 and 409,600 on the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, respectively.









These new features offer the user many varieties in a different range of scenarios and lighting conditions, whether it be for photography or videography.





A camera that opens up a wider world of possibilities:





The f/1.6 wide aperture sensor delivers ultra-wide images that capture more of the world you see. Working together with the large RYYB sensor and Huawei AIS + OIS, the Huawei P30 Pro delivers brighter images in any light. Even at night, handheld shots are captured in detail, while the optically stabilized main and telephoto cameras steady the shot.





Superzoom:





The Huawei SuperZoom Lens unlocks a new level of zoom photography. SuperZoom supports high fidelity magnification up to 5 times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom, which it achieves through a periscope design. A prism element in the telephoto camera bends light at a right angle to maximise focal length while minimizing camera height.





Time-of-Flight camera:





Unique to the Huawei P30 Pro is a Huawei Time-of-Flight (TOF) Camera that captures depth-of-field information to deliver precisely accurate image segmentation. Precise distance measurement allows for the simulation of multiple levels of bokeh—from a focused background to a creamy, Leica-style blur—highlighting the subject in any scenario.









AI that helps you bring it all together:





The Huawei AI HDR+ enables the front and rear cameras to combine multiple photos taken in quick succession to optimise overexposed and backlit selfies.









Huawei says that the Super Portrait Mode on the smartphones can capture tiny details, down to the hair strands on a subject’s face. This mode combines depth information, 4-in-1 pixel binning and proprietary algorithms to produce outstanding images with a defocused background and a highly detailed subject, taking portraits to the next level.

Redefining Smartphone Videography





With a rich suite of video features, the Huawei P30 Series ushers in a new era of studio-grade videography. The Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor enables spectacular low-light video capture so nighttime scenes come out crystal clear.





Huawei AIS and OIS now support stabilisation for all video capture settings – including 4K videos at 60fps for the perfect, steady shot every time, while the SuperZoom Lens allows for crisp close-ups. AI Movie Editor automatically identifies action highlights and gives users the tools to add background music and special effects, such as time-lapse and slow motion, to produce engaging video content for sharing with friends and family.





Select the cameras you want to use:





Two views are better than one. The industry-leading Huawei Dual-View mode brings a whole new perspective to videos. The Huawei P30 Series devices let you use two of the rear cameras to record different videos simultaneously. In Dual-View mode, you can capture both an ultra-wide angle clip and a zoom shot – offering a panorama on the right and a close-up on the left of the screen, unleashing new possibilities for capturing scenic videos.





A Heritage of Stunning Design





The P30 Series design is inspired by nature and the use of new and novel materials. The 6.1-inch Huawei P30 and 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro come in classic Black and three new gradient finishes—Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal and Aurora, created with a new high-yield inkjet process that Huawei pioneered. The FHD+ (2340x1080) Dewdrop display is uninterrupted by the tiny notch, providing the maximum display area in an aesthetic, symmetrical front view.





The P30 and P30 Pro are packed with industry-leading new features that set them apart from the competition in power, performance and efficiency:

The P30 Series is powered by the Huawei Kirin 980 processor. The 7nm Kirin 980 with a Dual-NPU supports faster image recognition.

An In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor for quick and secure identity authentication. * The Huawei P30 Pro also features the HuaweiAcoustic Display Technology, introducing an in-screen maglev speaker for high-quality earpiece audio.

The Huawei Series is shipped with EMUI 9.1, which now introduces an Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) that greatly improves the read speed of the storage device.

The latest OS also supports Huawei Share OneHop for seamless file sharing between Huawei smartphones and PCs.

A 40W super charge and long lasting XXMhA battery means these devices will go for more than a full day of intense work.

The Huawei P Series includes a graphene film cooling system that manages heat efficiently and effectively.

Both devices come packed with a suite of advanced wireless communications capabilities supporting Dual SIM and Dual VoLTE connectivity; specific features may vary depending on regional availability.

The new Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro South African prices will be announced next week at the local launch.



