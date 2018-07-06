CAPE TOWN - The Honor is a smartphone owned by Huawei and recently launched in South Africa with a handful of mid-range devices.

Huawei just launched a new Honor 10 GT, which was unveiled in China, boasting an impressive array of specifications.

The most notable is a generous 8 GB of RAM, which beats the highest spec Huawei offering by 2 GB.

Other specifications include a 5.8″ display (2 280 X 1 080) complete with screen notch, which also houses a front-facing 24MP camera.

This is paired with a dual camera setup on the rear with 16MP and 24MP lenses present.

Internally the device features an octa-core Kirin 970 chipset, 3 400mAh battery power and a 3.5 mm headphone jack and USB-C port.

As such, it features all the aspects one expects from a flagship phone in 2018.

It will be available to purchase in China come 24th July for a recommended 2 599 yuan (~R5 390).

Currently in SA, if you're interested in getting an Honor device you can get the Honor 7X and 9 Lite.

The Honor 7X offers a 5.93-inch display and a dual-lens rear camera that calculates the distance information between the lens and objects

4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and its storage can be expanded with a MicroSD (up to 256GB).

The device runs on Android 7.0 and has a Kirin 659 Octa-Core processor, featuring four cores running at 2.36GHz and four cores running at 1.7GHz.

It is available for R4, 299.

The Honor 9 Lite has a 5.65-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, dual-lens rear and front cameras, and runs on Android 8.0.

The device includes 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM, as well as up to 256GB MicroSD expandable storage.

The Honor 9 Lite is available for R3, 499.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE