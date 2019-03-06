File photo.

CAPE TOWN - Huawei announced that its cloud-computing services known as Huawei Cloud is now available in South Africa. According to Huawei, it is leasing a data centre in Johannesburg from a partner from where it is deploying localised public cloud services based on local industry policies, customer requirements and partner conditions that complies with Tier 3+ standards and uses Huawei’s high-performance chips and network devices.

Huawei Cloud Business Unit vice president Edward Deng said South Africa was one of the most diverse and promising emerging markets globally.

“We are looking forward to Huawei Cloud’s innovative technologies and services, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence assisting African governments, carriers, and enterprises in a variety of industries such as finance, energy, agriculture, to leapfrog to a fully-connected, intelligent era,” Deng said.

Huawei said it plans to gradually open more data centres in Kenya, Nigeria, and other African countries to provide localised services.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE