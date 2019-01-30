JOHANNESBURG - Huawei, the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer by volume, have announced the arrival of the all new Huawei P Smart 2019 to South Africa.



As the successor to the extremely popular P smart, Huawei expects to start 2019 with a bang. Originally launched in 2017 The P smart series has proved to be the go to device of many South Africans who wanted the perfect balance of quality, innovative features and great value.





The 2019 edition improves on every aspect of its predecessor, incorporating some the latest technology and designs to deliver a more sophisticated experience that caters to the dynamic needs of today’s consumers.





Featuring the new and innovative Dewdrop Display, which drastically reduces the size of the notch and the more powerful octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, the Huawei P smart 2019 delivers on the exceptional quality, performance and user experience that the series is known for.





Flagship Display and Design





Comparing the Huawei P smart 2019 with its predecessors, consumers will immediately recognise the more expansive viewing area made possible by the 6.21-inch 19.5:9 Huawei Dewdrop Display.





Besides a physically larger screen, the new Huawei smartphone replaces the upper bezel with an unobtrusive pearl-shaped notch that houses the front camera, and completely removes the lower bezel.





This allows the display to achieve a modern, almost bezel-less face. Given how consumers are spending more and more time with their smartphones and the effects of harmful high energy blue light to eye fatigue and sleep cycles, the Huawei P smart 2019 features a new TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort Mode, which effectively filters out these harmful high-energy blue light.





Huawei has announced the P Smart 2019 with an innovative DewDrop display, AI Cameras and Powerful Kirin 710 Processor. Image: Supplied.







Powerful AI Dual Camera





Alongside a more premium display, the Huawei P smart 2019 is equipped with improved front and rear cameras.





At the front, embedded in the dewdrop notch is a 16MP wide-aperture (f/2.0) selfie camera[1]. The selfie camera of Huawei P smart 2019 supports new AI and AR capabilities, and improved user experience features such as gesture control.





Portrait Mode allows users to easily apply beautifying effects in the virtual viewfinder, a great way to touch-up selfies after-the-fact. The front camera also recognizes and optimizes eight categories of common selfie backgrounds[2], so users can snap freely and still produce social-worthy selfies.





The AI Dual Camera is comprised of a 13MP main camera and 2MP secondary camera. The high resolution primary camera is equipped with a 5p f/1.8 wide-aperture lens with a virtual aperture range of f/0.95-16, while the secondary camera collects depth information for accurate depth segmentation and creating authentic bokeh effects.





Combined, the camera system can produce studio-quality portraits. AI operates in the background to intelligently recognize over 500 scenes and provide real-time optimizations, bridging the skill gap between a photography amateur and a professional. Furthermore, the Huawei AI Image Stabilization works in harmony with the wide-aperture lens to produce bright, detailed, low-noise night photos without the need for a tripod.





The Huawei P smart 2019 is equipped with the new Kirin 710 Chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. Kirin 710 ensures a smooth, natural system response, immersive gaming performance and excellent power efficiency. EMUI 9.0 comes standard on the Huawei P smart 2019. The latest Huawei custom AndroidTM 9 Pie-based operating system combined with GPU Turbo 2.0, the latest iteration of Huawei ’s AI-powered graphics processing solution, the GPU power efficiency is doubled while granting up to 30 percent better GPU performance on HUAWEI P smart 2019. This capability enables HUAWEI P smart 2019 to deliver a stable, high-framerate experience across all mobile entertainment scenarios.





With all this power, battery life is vital. The Huawei P smart 2019’s large 3400mAh[3] battery provides all-day battery life supporting up to 10 hours of internet browsing on 4G networks, up to 18 hours of continuous video playback, and up to a ground-breaking 96 hours of continuous music playback[4]. Additionally, the smart battery management system applies several measures to further extend the battery life, including suspending minimized apps to significantly prolong battery life of the device on idle.





Beauty that Belies Ruggedness





Launching in two colorways, Midnight Black and Aurora Blue, the Huawei P smart 2019 is beautifully ergonomic. The 3D curved unibody design comes with a glossy, ceramic-like back that gives the smartphone a premium look and feel. As smartphones have become such an integral part of the modern lifestyle, a daily driver must be built to weather wear and tear from frequent use. Huawei has engineered the Huawei P smart 2019 to be extremely durable. The various components have been rigorously tested in Huawei’s testing facilities. For instance, both the power button and fingerprint sensor can withstand 200,000 triggers and still work great.





Price and Availability





The Huawei P Smart 2019 is available for purchase at all operators in South Africa from 1 February 2019. At a recommended retail price (RRP) of R 4999 at all operators and selected retailers. It will also be available in midnight black and aurora blue.



